January 24, 2017

SWING STATE UPDATE: Poll: Elizabeth Warren not a sure thing for re-election in 2018.



According to a new WBUR poll released Monday, 46 percent of Massachusetts voters believe it’s time to “give someone else a chance” to represent the state in the Senate, compared to 44 percent who believe Warren deserves a second term. The poll of 508 registered voters was taken from Jan. 15-17 and has a margin-of-error of 4.4 percent.

“No one’s going to look at a 44 percent re-elect number and think that that’s a good number,” said Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group. “No one’s going to look at it being close to even between ‘reelect’ and ‘give someone else a chance’ and think that that’s reassuring.”

Overall, Warren has the support of 51 percent of Bay State voters, while 37 percent disapprove. Those numbers are sharply lower from nearly two years ago, when 62 percent approved of her job and only 21 percent disapproved.

Both sets of numbers pale in comparison to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who earns high levels of bipartisan support. Baker, who is also up for re-election in 2018, earns 59 percent support and only 29 percent of voters believe someone else should be given a chance at the governorship. As Koczela points out, only 12 percent of Republicans view Warren favorably compared to 60 percent of Democrats for Baker.

The new poll numbers come a little more than two weeks after Warren announced her intention to seek re-election.