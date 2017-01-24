January 24, 2017

LOVE TRUMPS HATE: Women’s March Protesters Booed Trump Hotel Staffers Who Aided Woman Having Heart Attack.

Hotel staffers who crossed protest barricades to treat a heart-attack victim outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington this weekend were treated to jeers and anti-Trump slogans by protesters.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, a woman protester suffered a heart attack on the street outside the Trump hotel. The medical emergency sent a hotel staffer sprinting outside with an automated external defibrillator.

Protesters held back by crowd control barricades loudly booed the staffer before the man passed the defibrillator to law enforcement.

As video exclusive to Heat Street shows, officers expressed displeasure to the protesters over the jeering: “One of the protesters had a heart attack,” a police officer told a protester. “They are trying to help.”

“You [are] booing…” the officer continued. “They are trying to save one of y’all’s life.”