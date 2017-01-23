January 23, 2017

Putin Signs Long-Term Basing Deal With Syria.

The pact calls for expanding and making permanent Russia’s temporary air base in Latakia, and expanding the Russian naval facility in Tartus that would allow it to permanently harbor 11 ships. The expansion would enable Tartus to host larger ships than it currently can accommodate — for instance, the aircraft carrier Kuznetsov couldn’t dock there last fall — as well as nuclear submarines, according to Russian state-controlled press reports. Moscow will also send engineers and specialists to Damascus to help refurbish Syrian warships and defend the port area.

One takeaway is that Moscow expects the Assad regime to be around for the long term. The other is this:

The U.S. defense official said that Russia uses Syria “as a testing ground” for its latest weapons systems, showing off the fruits of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military modernization. “Their mobile operations, their use of special operations Spetsnaz forces, and electronic warfare” in particular have been noted by the Pentagon.

“They’re a real great power to contend with, and they have significant military capabilities,” the official said.