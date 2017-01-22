January 22, 2017

ONE OF EZRA LEVANT’S REPORTERS WAS PUNCHED AT THE WOMEN’S MARCH. Ezra put the assailant’s picture on the Internet, offered a reward, and has identified him. “Please turn yourself into the nearest police department, and prepare for a massive civil lawsuit.” That’s how you do it.

Plus, “Even more incredibly, the NDP women standing right there, who saw the whole thing, immediately blocked Sheila, and helped the thug scurry away. They sided with the male criminal, against the female victim.” It’s like all this feminism stuff is just lefty propaganda.