January 21, 2017

BYRON YORK: Scenes from a pussy riot.

So Hillary couldn’t even get a majority of white women, the people who are mostly marching today. 53% went for Trump. So this march is Hillary’s 47%.

UPDATE: Yeah: “The message Get government out of my uterus is a compelling libertarian message, but the Women’s March may be seen as demanding more than the continued protection of reproductive freedom (which Trump does endanger, since he’s said he wants a Supreme Court that will overturn Roe v. Wade). Here’s a list of the Women’s March ‘unity principles,’ and it is not a ‘boy, bye’ to the government. It’s demanding that the government get very involved in women’s bodies.”

Feminism consists of Strong Independent Women demanding that the government play daddy to them with money taken from men.