January 22, 2017

NONSENSE, LEFTY VIOLENCE IS ALWAYS JUSTIFIED: Alt-Right Leader Richard Spencer Got Punched in the Face, and That’s Wrong. “Spencer holds truly reprehensible views, and he deserves less of the media’s attention. But he doesn’t deserve what he got today. Violence is never okay, no matter how despicable its target. Striking Spencer isn’t just morally wrong—it’s tactically foolish. It allows him to play the victim. It directs the spotlight toward him. And, inevitably, it grants him sympathy. Don’t fight fascism by acting like a fascist.”

They don’t want to fight fascism. They just want to be sure that it’s their fascism that comes out on top.