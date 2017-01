IT’S LIKE “THE CHALKENING” WRIT LARGE. I MEAN, LITERALLY WRIT LARGE. ‘TRUMP’ Skywriting Appears Above Sydney Women’s March.

Related: Anti-Trump protesters HUMILIATED as supporters pay to write President’s NAME in sky above. Heh. I think we’ll see more stunts like this. Trump’s not just a president, he’s become an international anti-PC icon. And, of course, things like the “women’s march” only strengthen that status.

UPDATE: From the comments: “God, this is gonna be fun.”