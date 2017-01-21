January 21, 2017

A FORMER STUDENT, HERSELF SUCCESSFUL AND UPWARDLY MOBILE, WRITES: “When I was growing up, people my age who were enjoying the fruits of their success and focused on being even more successful were called yuppies. It’s not a thing anymore. We have millenials, hipsters, but no term for the young newly upper middle class with good jobs and nice homes. Is that because success is shameful now? Are there not enough of these people?”

I’m guessing this is more of that fundamental transformation. Yuppies were a phenomenon of the 1980s economic boom — they were baby boomers hitting their career stride. Millennials make a lot less than boomers. So there’s not such a visible phenomenon. Am I wrong?