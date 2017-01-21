January 21, 2017

«

WOMEN’S BODIES, WOMEN’S CHOICES, WOMEN’S JUDGMENT ON OTHER WOMEN: It’s Not Okay For You To Pass Judgment On How Many Kids I Have: My children are healthy, happy, and well-behaved. Yet we are still the subject of never-ending judgment, simply because I have four.

A couple of years ago, when one of my colleagues’ wife was pregnant with her fifth kid, I said “Congratulations! That’s great!” And she thanked me, because she said most people either asked why she wanted so many kids, or asked if she knew how this happened.

