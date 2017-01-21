January 21, 2017

MICKEY KAUS: It’s Not 1934. “Wanted: A name for the hypertrophied fear of Trump that’s overcome so many — maybe most — of his opponents.”

Plus: “How does 1934ism go away? Is it enough that the brownshirts don’t appear? (Spoiler: Maybe not.)” Well, it’s not so much that they think Trump is a Nazi, as that they want to think of themselves as the bold resistance. The absence of actual brownshirts — well, except for the ones from the Left who were smashing windows, and Trump supporters, in DC last night — only makes it easier and more appealing to strike that pose.