January 20, 2017

ROGER KIMBALL: The Sun Also Rises.



The unhappy children making a nuisance of themselves in Washington, D.C., ought to take a leaf from the sage of Ecclesiastes. Yes, Donald Trump is about to become President (in 3 hours and 45 minutes from now, but who’s counting?). But fear not. Life will go on. The sun also ariseth. The winds will continue to blow. Spring will come. The tulips will bloom.

It will go on even if that bulletin in The Hill yesterday is true. “Donald Trump,” it announced, “is ready to take an ax to government spending.” Can it be so? If The Hill is right, Spring may be coming early this year.