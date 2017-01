IN THE MAIL: The Golden Key to Strategy: 101 Lessons in Winning Small Victories Every Day.

Plus, today only at Amazon: Up to 50% off NYDJ.

And, also today only: Save big on 1000 thread-count Egyptian Cotton sheets.

And: Today only: Science, math, and more Kindle books for $3.99 or less.

Plus: Save Big on TurboTax.

And, of course, Fresh Lightning Deals, Updated Every Hour. Browse and save!