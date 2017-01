PROTESTING THE PRESIDENT ELECT’S “LACK OF RESPECT” FOR THE CONSTITUTION: Which we presume this person intuited from the voices in his head or the lies of the MSM, since he has no actions to base this on yet. (BTW does it never occur to them all these hysterics ahead of his having any power mean no one will take them seriously if/when he does trespass?) Protester attempts to light himself on fire outside Trump hotel.