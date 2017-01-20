January 20, 2017
ABOUT THAT TRANSITION TEAM CHAOS: Trump nominee prep: 30 mock hearings, 70 hours, 2,600 questions. And about that “chaos” read this. Trump is taking office with his entire Cabinet named and a slew of other positions announced. This is actually not normal. Other presidents have been way slower. Also, note that Democrats are afraid that Trump’s nominees will usher in the apocalypse, then complain about a dearth of apocalypse bringers. You just can’t please some people: A Close Look at Donald Trump’s Cabinet.