January 20, 2017

MSNBC: TRUMP FANS ‘HECKLING’ REPORTERS, SAYING YOU ‘SUCK:’

MSNBC journalists on Thursday whined about the treatment they were getting from Americans visiting Washington D.C. for Donald Trump’s inauguration. Cal Perry reported live from the inaugural concert. He complained, “…There is a pervasive, sort of, heckling that goes on towards the media that we’ve seen today, consistently not just from the crowds but also the volunteers.”

After walking around the crowd, Perry lamented, “This is certainly a divided nation and this idea that the Trump supporters have seems to be that, if you are not with Trump, you are dead-set against him. There doesn’t seem to be a middle ground.”