January 19, 2017

S.E. CUPP: Democrats, please control yourselves: Trump derangement syndrome will not help win policy fights.

The meltdown comes to a crescendo on Friday, when more than 60 Democrats in Congress will boycott Trump’s inauguration, and on Saturday when millions are expected to gather at a Women’s March on Washington.

Snit fits about every little thing are not an effective way to oppose a President’s agenda.

Party leaders and activists don’t look defiant, resolved and unified; they look alarmingly insecure, weak and spastic.

In the immortal words of America’s poet — Miranda Lambert — “Run an’ hide your crazy and start acting like a lady.”