January 17, 2017

THE UNRECOGNIZED ALLIANCE OF DEMOCRATS AND PUTIN. Reader Will Vine emails: “It’s the Democrats who are supporting Putin by supporting his efforts to delegitimize the American form of government by delegitimizing the election of Trump. Both the Democrats and Putin want to weaken the Trump administration; the former to improve their electability, the latter to weaken American influence around the world. Seems a win-win for them and dangerous for America.”

UPDATE: Piers Morgan: The people who are determined to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency before he even takes the oath aren’t just undermining him, they are undermining democracy and undermining America.



The sustained campaign right now to delegitimize Trump’s presidency before it’s even started is not just a disgraceful attack on Trump, who is quite capable of defending himself without my help.

It’s also a disgraceful attack on American democracy and freedom.

As Franklin D. Roosevelt said: ‘On each national day of inauguration since 1789, the people have renewed their sense of dedication to the United States.’

Friday should be a day when the country comes together, not a day when it splinters even further apart.

Trump, whether you voted for him or not, whether you love him or loathe him, is the democratically elected President of the United States.

If you refuse to accept it, then you flip the bird at democracy.