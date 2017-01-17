January 17, 2017

LADY NOOR MACBETH: Orlando nightclub attacker’s wife helped him turn to terror, indictment shows.

Noor Salman, the wife of the Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, deliberately helped her husband’s terror plans while trying to keep police and the FBI off their trail, according to the newly unsealed federal indictment which painted a much different picture from her claim that she was clueless about his intentions.

Salman, 30, “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempts to support the Islamic State terror group, the two-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday stated. It also charged her with obstruction of justice. The charges could send her to prison for the rest of her life if she’s convicted.