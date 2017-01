10,000 NEW JOBS THIS YEAR: Wal-Mart Touts Plan to Create U.S. Jobs, in Nod to Trump; Quantifying its earlier plan, retailer says store openings, e-commerce will add 10,000 positions this year. “On Tuesday, Wal-Mart is expected to announce a round of grants to six universities working on textile innovations aimed at bringing back U.S. manufacturing in that sector.”