January 17, 2017

THE RETURN OF THE LEFTOVER LEFT: “The leftist groups seeking to disrupt the inauguration have formed a front under the name DisruptJ20 (January 20), of which the DC Antifascist Coalition seems to be a constituent. James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released the first of a series of undercover videos (below) that features planning to disrupt one event. Stink bombs figure prominently, but that ‘DC Antifascist Coalition’ moniker is a stink bomb all by itself. It harks back to the days of the Communist Party’s Popular Front in the days before World War II. The Popular Front survived as a supposed antiwar movement until the day the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union.”