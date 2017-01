THEY CHOSE . . . POORLY: They signed a NeverTrump manifesto. Now, they want a job in the new administration. Or, well, they’re opportunistic, unprincipled, two-faced weenies. Your choice.

I mean, when you sign a “Never Trump” letter, aren’t you blacklisting yourself? Or is the attitude now that that was just pre-election posturing in expectation of Hillary winning, just business and not, you know, personal?