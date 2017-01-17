January 17, 2017

REMEMBER, LEFTIES WILL ALWAYS TURN ON YOU: Liz Warren once vouched for school vouchers. “Top Trump critic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who’s expected to grill Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos tomorrow — once advocated school choice much like the woman she is likely to grandstand against. . . . The Harvard Law professor proposed giving students vouchers to attend any public school they wanted in an attempt to eliminate the current system that often necessitates that students live in a pricey community to attend a good public school. ‘The whole concept of “the Beverly Hills schools” or “Newton schools” would die out,’ she wrote of the vouchers.”

Related: Is Cory Booker Turning Opportunist? If he opposes Betsy Devos, his former ally on school choice, he’ll reveal himself as a garden-variety partisan. “Almost every politician, by definition, is ambitious and seeks a larger stage. But if Cory Booker comes out against Betsy DeVos, he will not only have given the school-choice movement he has championed a slap in the face; he will also have called into question the reputation he had of being a liberal problem-solver.”

Pretty much every time I’ve been told that some promising young urban politician is different, pragmatic, not in the pocket of the usual special interests, etc., it’s turned out to be wrong. I mean, look what happened with Obama.