January 17, 2017

Rep. John Lewis, meanwhile, seems to think that all Republicans are illegitimate:

Consider:

-Atlanta, which comprises a large portion of the 5th District, ranks as the 19th most dangerous large city (population 250,000+) in the nation. It has 1,119 violent crimes per 100,000. The national average is about 373.

-In 2016, Atlanta’s high school graduation rate was 71.5 percent. Nationally the rate is 82 percent.

–According to the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, about “1 in 6 families in the district lived in poverty in the previous year. The same dataset estimated the national rate to be about 1 family in 9.”

Lewis has been in Congress for 30 years, yet what do the voters of the 5th District have to show for it?