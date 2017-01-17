January 17, 2017

ANDREW MORAN: Obama wasn’t weak on foreign policy – he was just wise enough to realise that Asia, not America, is the future.

We heard a lot of similar talk in the years and even months before mighty Japan, Inc stumbled. Japan is now in its third “Lost Decade.” India (like Brazil) is so mired in corruption that (also like Brazil) it seems doomed as “the superpower of the future — and always will be.” And China? Who knows. If Mark Steyn had it right, then China will grow old before it gets rich.

The bright future, in other words, is always descending in Asia and yet lands only in America.