January 16, 2017

IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK: Air Force Academy cadets marching in Trump inaugural parade must commit to the left.

“Turn your head all the way to the left,” Master Sgt. Nicole Haun told the formation of cadets during practice. “Snap it.”

Haun is the school’s top expert in military drills and ceremony.

“We’ve been practicing this whole week,” she said. “I don’t think anything will go wrong.”

Still, a few cadets did an involuntary head shake at the left-turn order. In all the marches they’ve been on they’ve learned to respond to the command “eyes right” – the usual location for military reviewing stands where cadets turn to honor their superiors.

“Eyes left is no different from eyes right,” Haun said. “It’s just in reverse.”

Hubbard and his classmates were too excited at the prospect of greeting the new commander in chief to fret over the neck turn.

“It’s pretty cool,” Hubbard said.