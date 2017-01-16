January 16, 2017

TO PREVIEW THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY, Look At The Confirmation Hearings For His Cabinet Picks:



Retired General James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense, capped a series of head-turning confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill this week.

Early in the week, nominees presented a stark contrast to Senate Democrats. On one side, Americans saw well-prepared, highly dignified appointees appear before elected officials from both parties. On the other side, hostile questioners from the left grilled the nominees, almost reflexively manufacturing attacks on character and asserting gaps in knowledge – which, to a casual observer, seemed nonexistent. Half dozen nominees have been nothing – if not meticulously prepared. What does this portend for the coming Trump dministration? . . .

What does the solid performance of these appointees, against a shaky backdrop, foretell?

First, these Trump appointees are demonstrating high respect for process and truth, something for which every American should be glad.

Second, we are learning something intangible about the future of this administration. Whether Democrats continue their stubborn resistance and inglorious slide, or choose to arrest it, is really secondary.

Primary is what we are learning about the quality of preparation, patience and temperament of those who will soon lead major departments.

The unspoken message is heartening. The nominees are not newbies. Nor are they misaligned with their assigned missions. They are seasoned professionals. And they are acting that way. They are proving candid and deep, sensible, at times even sage. They know the ropes, their fields, the challenges that lie ahead of them – and respect Congress. Or at least that is the distinct impression they leave.

Collectively, these early appointees have endured dozens of hours of leading questions, transparent attempts (largely unavailing) at character assassination, and attempts to derail their focus.

They have weathered the storm. All the while, Heartland Americans have watched the process, including these spasms of senatorial haughtiness, and wondered: Is there more to this team than we thought? Great depth, more decency, honor and hope?

The tables have somehow begun to turn. Senate Democrats cannot digest reality. Exhaustive witness preparation and performance tells you what lies ahead.