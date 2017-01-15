January 15, 2017

SO A FATAL COFFEE SPILL killed the Apple “Magic” Keyboard that came with my iMac. I wasn’t too broken up about that because I never liked that keyboard. I tried substituting an old (ca. 2005) Apple USB keyboard, but it kinda sucked too. I’m not sure why exactly, but my typing was bad, and the feel was unsatisfactory. I wound up getting this Azio mechanical keyboard and I’m pretty happy with it. It’s not as good as my old IBM AT keyboard was, but it’s better than any keyboard I’ve used from Apple. The backlighting is a nice touch, and the clatter of the keys makes me feel more productive somehow.