January 15, 2017

IF HE CAN’T, WHO CAN? Roger Simon: Can Peter Thiel Save California? “To have someone in the State Capitol in Sacramento with Thiel’s creativity would be extraordinary, scratch that, astonishing. He might make the most libertarian governor in American history. . . . But could he win? I dunno. Could Trump?”

For those who say that the Hispanicization of California makes a Thiel win impossible, remember Victor Davis Hanson’s Hispanic neighbor who voted for Trump. People said demographic changes made Trump’s win impossible, too.