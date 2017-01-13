January 13, 2017

JOHN LEWIS (D-GA) SAYS TRUMP IS NOT A ‘LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT:’ “Lewis questioned the validity of the previous Republican president, George W. Bush, on multiple occasions, as well. He told the Wall Street Journal ‘some of us think [Al Gore] won last time’ during an interview in 2001, and also supported the idea of impeaching Bush in 2005 over the NSA’s warrantless surveillance activity.”

Regarding that last item, “Lewis was Once Erroneously Placed on No-Fly List He Wants to Use to Deny Due Process,” PJM noted last year, when Lewis was part of the Democrats’ Congressional “sit-in.”

And as Glenn noted in 2010, “CORRECTING THE NEW YORK TIMES: Congressman John Lewis was NOT ‘Showered With Hateful Epithets Outside the Capitol’ Last March. And Andrew Breitbart has the video, and the unclaimed $100K reward, to prove it.”

Two years later, Lewis further besmirched his civil rights-era credibility by asking delegates at the Democratic National Convention “whether they want to go back to a society where blacks were beaten, presumably by voting for Mitt Romney,” Eliana Johnson wrote at NRO.

In the prior month that year, Joe Biden shouted to a group of black Democratic constituents that Republicans such as Romney are “going to put y’all back in chains.”

And Democrats wonder how Trump flourished last year.