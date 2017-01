WHY IS ANGELA MERKEL’S GERMANY SO FRIENDLY TO ANTI-SEMITIC ACTS OF TERROR? German court calls synagogue torching an act to ‘criticize Israel.’ “The court sentenced the three men – the 31-year-old Mohamad E., the 26 year-old Ismail A. and the 20-year-old Mohammad A.—to suspended sentences.”

So is it okay to burn down a mosque to criticize Erdogan? No suspended sentences there, I’ll bet.