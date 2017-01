SO TRUMP CAN’T HAVE ORDERED THIS BECAUSE HE’S NOT PRESIDENT YET. SO WHO DID? Head of D.C. National Guard to be removed from post in middle of inauguration. “The U.S. Army general who heads the D.C. National Guard and is an integral part of overseeing the inauguration said Friday he will be removed from command effective Jan. 20 at 12:01 p.m., just as Donald Trump is sworn in as president.”