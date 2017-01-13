January 13, 2017

AT UALR LAW, ANOTHER UNHAPPY FACULTY MEMBER SUES: “I waited to see if Dean Schwartz would address the situation. Instead, I have experienced nothing but retaliation from the Dean since. I think this is because I am sort of ‘old-school’ and don’t agree with the departing Dean’s ‘new age’ approach to legal education. In my view, his approach explains, at least in part, the fact that a third of our graduates failed the law Bar examination. I decided to file with the Claims Commission only after Dean Schwartz gave me the lowest raise of any member of the teaching faculty last summer. I appealed his decision to the Provost, who ruled in my favor and increased my raise for this year to average level.” Dean Schwartz is now departing.