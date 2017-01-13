«
»

January 13, 2017

AT UALR LAW, ANOTHER UNHAPPY FACULTY MEMBER SUES: “I waited to see if Dean Schwartz would address the situation. Instead, I have experienced nothing but retaliation from the Dean since. I think this is because I am sort of ‘old-school’ and don’t agree with the departing Dean’s ‘new age’ approach to legal education. In my view, his approach explains, at least in part, the fact that a third of our graduates failed the law Bar examination. I decided to file with the Claims Commission only after Dean Schwartz gave me the lowest raise of any member of the teaching faculty last summer. I appealed his decision to the Provost, who ruled in my favor and increased my raise for this year to average level.” Dean Schwartz is now departing.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:54 pm