January 13, 2017

BERKELEY HATEWATCH UPDATE: UC Berkeley Extremists Dox Student MILO Event Hosts, Post Personal Details & Workplace Address.



A group of left-wing extremists at UC Berkeley have doxed the student hosts behind MILO’s upcoming event on campus, posting personal details, photographs, email addresses, social media accounts, and even one of the student’s workplace addresses.

In their post entitled “The Kids Are Alt-Right: The UC Berkeley Students Behind the Milo Event,” the far-left website and group known as “It’s Going Down” posted the personal details of five student organizers in an attempt to intimidate and harass those behind MILO’s upcoming event on February 1st.

IGD listed the organizers’ names and pictures, supposedly taken after stalking the students’ private social media accounts, and attempted to link many of the students to white supremacy and racism purely based on their pro-Donald Trump and Republican stances.

The group even referred to one of the students as a “snitch” due to the fact that he had reported a violent incident to the police, after he was assaulted by anti-Trump protesters and had his property destroyed.