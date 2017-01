THE GOVERNMENT LIKES TO YANK THE RUG OUT FROM UNDER YOU ON THIS STUFF: Parents View New Peanut Guidelines With Guilt and Skepticism. “The about-face on peanuts has stunned parents around the country who are coping with the challenges of severe peanut allergies. Like many parents, Ms. Lepke is now plagued with guilt. By restricting peanuts early, did she inadvertently cause the very allergy she was trying to prevent?” Maybe anger is more appropriate than guilt.