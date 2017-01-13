January 13, 2017

I’M NOT OPPOSED TO THIS: You Know What Banks Need? Slot Machines, Miniskirts and Chocolate.

It’s tough being a small-bank operator in Japan. Customers are rapidly aging. Companies are stockpiling cash rather than borrowing. Big Japanese banks are seeking growth in the U.S. and elsewhere, but that’s far beyond the means of smaller banks such as Mr. Tsuchiya’s.

…

To make its ATMs even more fun, OKB gives customers a chance to win cash prizes in slot, roulette, dice and pinball games when they deposit or withdraw money. “We’re not a bank, we’re a service company,” says Mr. Tsuchiya. “If you’re going to go to the bank, it should be fun.”

Among the bank’s other innovations: Women can get loans to finance divorce proceedings, undergo infertility treatments or get plastic surgery.