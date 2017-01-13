January 13, 2017

IMAGINE IF PEOPLE ON THE RIGHT HAD DONE THIS FOR OBAMA’S FIRST INAUGURAL: Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration.



DisruptJ20, which is working with Black Lives Matter and other protest groups, said it also planned predawn blockades and disruptive demonstrations during inaugural balls in the evening. Some 300 DisruptJ20 volunteers will work to mobilize demonstrators for a series of protests the group has dubbed the “Festival of Resistance.” “We are not in favor of a peaceful transition of power, and we need to stop it,” organizer Legba Carrefour said.

They told me if Trump were elected, the streets would be full of fascist stormtroopers. And they were right!

But given that this is, by its own admission, not a peaceful protest but a criminal conspiracy aimed at preventing a constitutional transition of power, I hope that law enforcement will not simply make a few arrests, but prosecute the organizers and fundraisers all the way up the chain.

Also, “Legba Carrefour?” Really? What’s next, Roger Moore in a swamp boat? Sheesh.