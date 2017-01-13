January 13, 2017

PRIVACY: Throwing up a peace sign is one of the most dangerous things you can do.

“Just by casually making a peace sign in front of a camera, fingerprints can become widely available,” Isao Echizen, a researcher from NII, told a local Japanese newspaper this week, PhysOrg reports. He also explained that if the lighting is right in a photo, even a smartphone camera could potentially capture enough fingerprint data to recreate a user’s biometric identity.

According to the story, countermeasures are already being developed.