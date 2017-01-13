January 13, 2017

OF COURSE SHE DID: Freshman Democrat Kamala Harris grills CIA director nominee on climate change.

Harris, who was elected in November over another Democrat without a Republican general election opponent, later said Pompeo’s views on global warming called into question his ability to accept evidence and the consensus of the intelligence community.

Perhaps someone should explain to her what the CIA does. At any rate, it’s amusing to hear Democrats piously invoking “the consensus of the intelligence community.”