January 12, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER: Why California’s Silly Secession Scheme Can’t Succeed.

One of my Bernie-supporting friends on Facebook was advocating California secession, and there was a long discussion in the comments to her post about how joining Canada would be the best thing to do. I was tempted to weigh in and suggest that they should join Mexico, which California was once part of, and add that wanting to join Canada instead was probably racist. But, with some measure of difficulty, I refrained.