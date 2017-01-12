January 12, 2017

THEY’RE NOT A CIVIL RIGHTS GROUP, THEY’RE A DEMOCRATIC PARTY FRONT GROUP: NAACP head won’t say if any Republican would make a good attorney general.

NAACP President Cornell Brooks refused to say whether he thought any Republican could make a good attorney general when asked by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham detailed the NAACP’s report cards giving Democrats perfect scores and flunking Republicans during Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearings for attorney general. Graham then pressed Brooks to identify whether any Republican would be suitable to lead the Justice Department.

“Can you name one person you think would be a good attorney general on the Republican side?” Graham asked.

“Senator, my purpose here, as you well know, as a witness is to speak to the nominee’s fitness to serve as attorney general,” Brooks answered.

Graham said he thought it was “odd” how the nation’s oldest civil rights organization viewed the Democratic Party much more favorably than the GOP before noting that Brooks’ view of Sessions was matched by the NAACP’s view of the Republican Party.