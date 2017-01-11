January 11, 2017

21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: St. Jude Medical releases security patches for vulnerable cardiac devices. “The transmitters record and receive RF traffic from the embedded medical devices before sending this information to physicians through the Merlin.net Patient Care Network. The US agency has investigated a set of security flaws found within this setup by MedSec and has come to the conclusion that the bugs could allow cyberattackers to remotely access implanted cardiac devices by compromising the transmitter.”