January 10, 2017

SHOCKER: Judicial Watch: Airport Shooter Converted to Islam, Identified as Aashiq Hammad Years Before Joining Army. “The Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooter is a Muslim convert who years before joining the U.S. Army took on an Islamic name (Aashiq Hammad), downloaded terrorist propaganda and recorded Islamic religious music online, according to public records dug up by the investigative news site of an award-winning, California journalist. This is pertinent information that the Obama administration apparently wants to keep quiet.”