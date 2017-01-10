January 10, 2017

CHANGE YOU CAN BELIEVE IN: President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary has had a key role with her husband in creating a public charter school in western Michigan.

The nonprofit charter school has grown from 80 students in rundown office space at Gerald R. Ford International Airport to its own building with 600 students from seven counties. Some kids ride three public buses to get to the suburban airport. One teen stays with friends in the Grand Rapids area and commutes 150 miles to home on weekends. A public lottery is held each spring if applications exceed openings. The school seems to fit Betsy DeVos’ philosophy about education and what she’s pledging to promote in Washington.

If Washington must have a role in K-12 education, it should be in reinforcing successes like West Michigan Aviation Academy.