January 10, 2017

YAHOO? Marissa Mayer to depart; company to be renamed Altaba.

The high-profile Mayer, who was brought in to save the Internet icon in 2012; Filo, who co-founded the company at Stanford University in 1994; board chairman Maynard Webb; and three others are departing. It is unclear, however, if Mayer will remain in some capacity.

Eric Brandt, a new member of Yahoo’s 11-member board, was named chairman immediately.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late today, Yahoo said the resignations are “not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

The filing also said the company would be renamed Altaba after the Verizon deal closes.