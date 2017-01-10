January 10, 2017

ASHE SCHOW: In campus rape cases, colleges to learn sexual advances go both ways.

Thanks to federal guidance documents (which aren’t legally binding but carry heavy threats including the loss of federal funding), schools are forced to adjudicate accusations. Sexual assault is a felony, but campus hearings do not afford accused students proper due process rights such as attorney representation and cross-examination.

These limits, along with a campus culture that insists women never lie about sexual assault and that the issue is so prevalent that schools must take swift action to punish the accused, lead to many male students being expelled.

For the past half decade, more and more lawsuits from these male students have been filed, alleging schools violated the anti-sex discrimination statute known as Title IX by discrimination against male students, ironically in the name of correcting Title IX violations against female students.

Farrer’s case is different for two reasons. One, most male students file as “John Doe” to avoid having their names put in print, and two, Farrer is suing his accuser for defamation and intentional infliction of harm.