IN THE MAIL: From Nick Offerman, Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop.

Plus, today only at Amazon, Cuisinart Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set (8-Piece), $199.99 (50% off).

And, SINGER 7258 100-Stitch Computerized Sewing Machine with DVD, 10 Presser Feet and Metal Frame, $1j35.99 (55% off).

Also, Save 25% on Functional Training Essentials.

And there are loads of fresh Lightning Deals, with new ones every hour.