IN THE MAIL: From Nick Offerman, Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living.

Plus, today only at Amazon, Save up to 30% on Optimum Nutrition.

And, Up to 35% off on Perfect Fitness equipment.

Also, Happy Belly Italian Roast Decaf Organic Fairtrade Coffee, Dark Roast, 14% off.

And there are loads of fresh Lightning Deals, with new ones every hour.