January 10, 2017

PARTY LIKE IT’S 1979: NY Governor shutting down successful nuclear power plant because… it’s New York.

Cuomo says the plant is unsafe, but Jazz Shaw notes that

Indian Point has an above average safety record and is one of the more profitable properties owned by Entergy. In fact, the plant was recently awarded the highest possible safety rating by federal regulators, as it has for a number of years running. What exactly is Cuomo worried about in terms of safety considerations… an earthquake? The last one to hit anywhere near here didn’t manage to knock over any lawn chairs. Is he perhaps worried about a tsunami? Take a look at where Indian Point is located. If a tsunami reaches that location you’ll have much bigger fish to fry because all of New York City will have been destroyed first.

And finally, let’s remember that Indian Point provides fully 25% of all the electricity consumed in the Big Apple and its suburbs. Where will the power come from to replace it?