January 8, 2017

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Were I Cuban, I suppose I’d be targeted as a counterrevolutionary for having asked Che Guevara — the only time I met him at the Cuban Mission to the United Nations — whether he could possibly envision eventual free elections in Cuba. Although he professed not to understand English, Che — still lionized on T-shirts in this country — didn’t wait for the translator and burst into laughter. It was then I learned that laughter can be chilling.