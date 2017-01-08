January 8, 2017

KNOXVILLE NEWS-SENTINEL: Christian, Newsom families reflect 10 years after slayings.

The families of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom held memorial services Saturday at the graves of the two Knoxville torture slaying victims, marking the tenth anniversary of their deaths.

Christian and Newsom, 21 and 23 years old, were the victims of a 2007 carjacking in East Knoxville that ended in the torture, rape and slaying of the couple.